UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 6/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 457 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 334 3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 218 4 4 6 Darren Till 191 5 5 4 Yoel Romero 173 6 6 9 Derek Brunson 172 6 6 5 Jared Cannonier 172 8 NR Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 165 9 8 3 Paulo Costa 157 10 9 7 Jack Hermansson 156 11 11 Tim Boetsch 128 12 12 11 Uriah Hall 116.5 13 10 12 Brad Tavares 116 14 13 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5 15 14 14 Omari Akhmedov 99.5 16 15 Marvin Vettori 97 17 17 15 Antonio Carlos Junior 82 18 16 13 Ian Heinisch 75 19 18 Gerald Meerschaert 74.5 20 19 Tom Breese 71 21 20 Zak Cummings 68 22 21 Cezar Ferreira 56.5 22 21 Eryk Anders 56.5 24 23 Krzysztof Jotko 54 25 24 Darren Stewart 50.5 26 26 Karl Roberson 45.5 27 27 16 Anderson Silva 40 27 27 Brendan Allen 40 27 27 Markus Perez 40 30 30 Trevin Giles 37.5 31 31 Eric Spicely 32 31 31 Kevin Holland 32 33 33 Rodolfo Vieira 30 34 34 Alessio Di Chirico 28 35 35 Andrew Sanchez 27.5 35 35 Jack Marshman 27.5 37 37 Anthony Hernandez 25 38 38 Oskar Piechota 20.5 39 40 Charles Byrd 20 39 NR Punahele Soriano 20 41 43 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 42 41 John Phillips 10 43 42 Trevor Smith 8 44 NR Abu Azaitar 5 44 43 Andre Muniz 5 44 47 Jun Yong Park 5 44 43 Wellington Turman 5 48 46 Deron Winn 4.5 49 47 Adam Yandiev 0 49 47 Alen Amedovski 0 49 47 Antonio Arroyo 0 49 47 Bevon Lewis 0 49 NR Dequan Townsend 0 49 47 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 49 47 Roman Kopylov 0





Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)