UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 13/20

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Tony Ferguson in the audience during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5
2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 381
3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5
4 4 4 Justin Gaethje 253
5 5 9 Kevin Lee 247.5
6 6 14 Charles Oliveira 244.5
7 7 8 Dan Hooker 233
8 8 16 Islam Makhachev 195
9 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5
10 10 7 Paul Felder 181.5
11 11 12 Anthony Pettis 177
12 60 Josh Emmett 175
13 12 10 Al Iaquinta 164
14 13 15 Alexander Hernandez 159
15 14 Francisco Trinaldo 131.5
16 15 Leonardo Santos 124
17 16 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
18 17 Beneil Dariush 110
18 17 David Teymur 110
20 19 Nik Lentz 109
21 20 Scott Holtzman 101.5
22 21 11 Edson Barboza 98
23 22 Yancy Medeiros 87
24 23 Jim Miller 83.5
25 31 Mairbek Taisumov 82.5
26 25 Davi Ramos 78.5
27 26 Damir Hadzovic 76
28 26 Drew Dober 75.5
29 28 Alexander Yakovlev 74
30 29 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73
31 30 Magomed Mustafaev 71
32 24 Joe Lauzon 66
33 32 Vinc Pichel 65
34 33 Luis Pena 64
35 34 Clay Guida 58.5
36 35 John Makdessi 53.5
37 36 Desmond Green 52.5
37 36 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5
39 38 Joaquim Silva 51
39 38 Michael Johnson 51
41 40 Drakkar Klose 47.5
42 41 Lando Vannata 46.5
43 42 Stevie Ray 44
44 43 Devonte Smith 43
45 44 Marc Diakiese 41.5
46 45 Khama Worthy 40
47 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35
48 47 Joseph Duffy 32
49 49 Frank Camacho 30
50 50 Don Madge 27.5
51 51 Matt Frevola 24.5
52 53 Claudio Puelles 23
53 54 Jalin Turner 22.5
54 55 Alex White 21.5
55 51 Dong Hyun Ma 21
56 56 Jared Gordon 20
56 56 Joel Alvarez 20
56 56 Teemu Packalen 20
59 59 Christos Giagos 18
60 61 Roosevelt Roberts 16
61 NR Joe Solecki 15
62 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
63 65 Mark Madsen 10
63 65 Mike Davis 10
63 65 Ottman Azaitar 10
66 69 Alex da Silva 5
66 69 Austin Hubbard 5
66 69 Brad Riddell 5
66 NR Omar Morales 5
66 69 Rafael Fiziev 5
71 73 Thiago Moises 4.5
72 76 Bobby Green 4
73 79 Fares Ziam 0
73 79 Jamie Mullarkey 0
73 79 Jonathan Pearce 0
73 79 Kyle Prepolec 0
73 79 Marcos Mariano 0
73 79 Matt Wiman 0
73 79 Rodrigo Vargas 0



Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

