UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 3/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 322.5 2 2 4 Anthony Smith 176 3 11 Luke Rockhold 175 4 3 5 Dominick Reyes 174 5 5 6 Corey Anderson 154.5 6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 145 7 10 9 Volkan Oezdemir 143.5 8 7 2 Thiago Santos 138 9 8 10 Glover Teixeira 133 10 9 7 Jan Blachowicz 132 11 11 Chris Weidman 120 12 13 14 Misha Cirkunov 116.5 13 20 15 Nikita Krylov 103 14 14 12 Johnny Walker 98 15 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 16 18 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 17 19 Ion Cutelaba 82 18 17 11 Aleksandar Rakic 75 19 21 Jimmy Crute 70 20 22 Sam Alvey 59 21 23 Paul Craig 52 21 24 Ryan Spann 52 23 25 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 24 26 Ed Herman 43 24 26 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 24 26 Michal Oleksiejczuk 43 27 30 Alonzo Menifield 42.5 27 30 Magomed Ankalaev 42.5 29 33 Da Un Jung 32.5 30 32 Gian Villante 26 31 34 Justin Ledet 24.5 32 35 Gokhan Saki 22.5 32 35 Klidson Abreu 22.5 34 37 Darko Stosic 20 35 38 Devin Clark 19 36 39 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 37 42 Mike Rodriguez 8 38 43 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 38 43 Saparbek Safarov 5 38 43 Shamil Gamzatov 5 41 47 Khadis Ibragimov 0 41 47 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 41 47 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

