Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 3/20

Posted by | Jan 3, 2020 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 3/20
By: |

Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Volkan Oezdemir (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 322.5
2 2 4 Anthony Smith 176
3 11 Luke Rockhold 175
4 3 5 Dominick Reyes 174
5 5 6 Corey Anderson 154.5
6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 145
7 10 9 Volkan Oezdemir 143.5
8 7 2 Thiago Santos 138
9 8 10 Glover Teixeira 133
10 9 7 Jan Blachowicz 132
11 11 Chris Weidman 120
12 13 14 Misha Cirkunov 116.5
13 20 15 Nikita Krylov 103
14 14 12 Johnny Walker 98
15 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
16 18 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84
17 19 Ion Cutelaba 82
18 17 11 Aleksandar Rakic 75
19 21 Jimmy Crute 70
20 22 Sam Alvey 59
21 23 Paul Craig 52
21 24 Ryan Spann 52
23 25 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
24 26 Ed Herman 43
24 26 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
24 26 Michal Oleksiejczuk 43
27 30 Alonzo Menifield 42.5
27 30 Magomed Ankalaev 42.5
29 33 Da Un Jung 32.5
30 32 Gian Villante 26
31 34 Justin Ledet 24.5
32 35 Gokhan Saki 22.5
32 35 Klidson Abreu 22.5
34 37 Darko Stosic 20
35 38 Devin Clark 19
36 39 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
37 42 Mike Rodriguez 8
38 43 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
38 43 Saparbek Safarov 5
38 43 Shamil Gamzatov 5
41 47 Khadis Ibragimov 0
41 47 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
41 47 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 3/20



Related Posts

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

December 27, 2019

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

December 30, 2019

Alistair Overeem Career Earnings

Alistair Overeem Career Earnings

December 8, 2019

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Mirko Cro Cop

December 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino