UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 3/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|322.5
|2
|2
|4
|Anthony Smith
|176
|3
|11
|Luke Rockhold
|175
|4
|3
|5
|Dominick Reyes
|174
|5
|5
|6
|Corey Anderson
|154.5
|6
|6
|Ovince Saint Preux
|145
|7
|10
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|143.5
|8
|7
|2
|Thiago Santos
|138
|9
|8
|10
|Glover Teixeira
|133
|10
|9
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|132
|11
|11
|Chris Weidman
|120
|12
|13
|14
|Misha Cirkunov
|116.5
|13
|20
|15
|Nikita Krylov
|103
|14
|14
|12
|Johnny Walker
|98
|15
|16
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|88
|16
|18
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|84
|17
|19
|Ion Cutelaba
|82
|18
|17
|11
|Aleksandar Rakic
|75
|19
|21
|Jimmy Crute
|70
|20
|22
|Sam Alvey
|59
|21
|23
|Paul Craig
|52
|21
|24
|Ryan Spann
|52
|23
|25
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|48
|24
|26
|Ed Herman
|43
|24
|26
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|43
|24
|26
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|43
|27
|30
|Alonzo Menifield
|42.5
|27
|30
|Magomed Ankalaev
|42.5
|29
|33
|Da Un Jung
|32.5
|30
|32
|Gian Villante
|26
|31
|34
|Justin Ledet
|24.5
|32
|35
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|32
|35
|Klidson Abreu
|22.5
|34
|37
|Darko Stosic
|20
|35
|38
|Devin Clark
|19
|36
|39
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|18
|37
|42
|Mike Rodriguez
|8
|38
|43
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|5
|38
|43
|Saparbek Safarov
|5
|38
|43
|Shamil Gamzatov
|5
|41
|47
|Khadis Ibragimov
|0
|41
|47
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|41
|47
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
