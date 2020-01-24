Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Jan 24/20

Jul 16, 2017; Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Neil Seery (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Hydro. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 177
2 3 3 Jussier Formiga 134
3 6 5 Alexandre Pantoja 109.5
4 4 4 Deiveson Figueiredo 103
5 7 6 Brandon Moreno 84
6 5 10 Matt Schnell 80
7 8 13 Alex Perez 52.5
8 9 Ray Borg 48
9 10 11 Tim Elliott 32
10 11 14 Mark De La Rosa 21.5
11 12 8 Rogerio Bontorin 14.5
12 13 9 Kai Kara-France 12
13 16 7 Askar Askarov 5
13 NR Su Mudaerji 5
15 14 12 Jordan Espinosa 4.5
16 NR Bruno Silva 0
16 16 15 Raulian Paiva 0
16 16 Tyson Nam 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

