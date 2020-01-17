There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5 2 3 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356 3 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 4 8 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 5 5 Ricardo Lamas 175 6 4 11 Josh Emmett 161 7 6 15 Ryan Hall 138.5 8 NR 7 Frankie Edgar 126 9 7 6 Yair Rodriguez 111.5 10 NR Nik Lentz 109 11 9 Andre Fili 106 12 10 13 Shane Burgos 104.5 13 11 12 Calvin Kattar 100 14 13 14 Mirsad Bektic 88 15 12 Darren Elkins 85 16 15 Sodiq Yusuff 79 17 16 Dan Ige 77.5 18 18 9 Jeremy Stephens 73.5 18 18 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 20 20 Ricardo Ramos 69 21 21 Chas Skelly 67 22 NR Luis Pena 64 23 17 Doo Ho Choi 60 24 22 Gabriel Benitez 57 25 23 16 Arnold Allen 53.5 26 24 Hakeem Dawodu 50 27 25 Makwan Amirkhani 49 28 26 Charles Rosa 47 29 27 Grant Dawson 44.5 29 27 Movsar Evloev 44.5 31 29 Kevin Aguilar 44 32 30 Mike Grundy 40 33 32 Alex Caceres 34 34 44 Bryce Mitchell 33 35 33 Polo Reyes 31.5 36 60 Charles Jourdain 30 36 34 Kyle Nelson 30 38 35 Cub Swanson 29.5 39 36 Douglas Silva de Andrade 27.5 39 36 Shane Young 27.5 41 38 Danny Henry 26.5 42 NR Billy Quarantillo 25 42 39 Julio Arce 25 44 40 Enrique Barzola 24 45 41 Brandon Davis 22.5 46 42 Kron Gracie 18 47 43 Martin Bravo 17.5 48 45 Gavin Tucker 14 49 46 Steven Peterson 13.5 50 47 Mike Trizano 13 51 NR Mike Davis 10 52 49 Matt Sayles 9 53 51 Nad Narimani 8.5 54 53 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 55 NR Chase Hooper 5 55 54 Giga Chikadze 5 55 54 Sean Woodson 5 55 60 Seung Woo Choi 5 59 58 Chris Fishgold 4.5 59 54 Daniel Teymur 4.5 59 54 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 59 58 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 59 50 Zubaira Tukhugov 4.5 64 NR Jacob Kilburn 0 64 60 Jordan Griffin 0 64 60 Lerone Murphy 0 64 60 Suman Mokhtarian 0 64 60 Sung Bin Jo 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 17/20