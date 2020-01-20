UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 20/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 469 2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228 3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 8 4 Petr Yan 168.5 6 5 7 Pedro Munhoz 153 7 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142 8 5 9 Jose Aldo 129 9 10 11 Rob Font 126 10 9 15 Marlon Vera 124.5 11 11 8 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 12 12 14 Song Yadong 112 13 13 12 Cody Stamann 102 14 14 Nathaniel Wood 97 15 16 Brian Kelleher 96 16 17 Eddie Wineland 84 17 15 Ricky Simon 82.5 18 20 Raoni Barcelos 80 19 18 Rani Yahya 73.5 20 19 Urijah Faber 64 21 22 6 Raphael Assuncao 63 22 23 Alejandro Perez 62 23 24 Luke Sanders 59 24 21 Ryan Benoit 56.5 25 26 Louis Smolka 51 26 25 Said Nurmagomedov 49 27 27 16 Casey Kenney 48 28 30 Jonathan Martinez 44.5 29 31 13 John Dodson 39 30 35 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 31 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35 32 34 Montel Jackson 32 33 36 Brett Johns 26.5 34 37 Andre Ewell 25.5 35 38 Frankie Saenz 24.5 35 38 Merab Dvalishvili 24.5 37 NR Enrique Barzola 24 38 40 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 39 41 Guido Cannetti 16 40 42 Chris Gutierrez 14.5 41 43 Hunter Azure 10 41 43 Jack Shore 10 41 43 Miles Johns 10 41 43 Randy Costa 10 45 55 Heili Alateng 9.5 45 47 Sean O’Malley 9.5 47 49 Benito Lopez 9 47 49 Cole Smith 9 49 52 Davey Grant 8.5 50 54 Brad Katona 7.5 50 52 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 52 55 Felipe Colares 5 52 55 Mario Bautista 5 52 55 Su Mudaerji 5 55 59 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 55 59 Vince Morales 4.5 57 61 Aiemann Zahabi 4 58 63 Anderson dos Santos 0 58 63 Bruno Silva 0 58 63 Carlos Huachin 0 58 63 Danaa Batgerel 0 58 63 Domingo Pilarte 0 58 63 Gabriel Silva 0 58 63 Grigorii Popov 0 58 63 Journey Newson 0 58 63 Martin Day 0 58 63 Mitch Gagnon 0 58 NR Ode Osbourne 0 58 63 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)