Select Page

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #9 – Jose Aldo

Posted by | Jan 3, 2020 | ,

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #9 – Jose Aldo
By: |

Feb 2, 2019; Fortaleza, CE, Brazil; Jose Aldo (red gloves) vs. Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Arena CFO. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.  
  • No points awarded for a loss

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

UFC Featherweight Champion 2010-2015, 2016-2017
2010s Record: 10-5, 4 finishes 

Top Performances

UFC 200 – Frankie Edgar (Decision) – 15  points
UFC 156 – Frankie Edgar (Decision) – 11 points
UFC 179 – Chad Mendes (Decision) – 11 points

While his best days were definitely at the start of the decade, there’s no denying that Jose Aldo is one of the all-time greats. He cleared out the 145 pound division before running into a Conor McGregor left hand, then bounced back by reclaiming the featherweight title. And he was only 25 years old when the decade started. Truly a supernova.

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention
Tony Ferguson – 84
T.J. Dillashaw – 84
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80
Georges St-Pierre – 79
Robbie Lawler – 79

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #9 - Jose Aldo



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC DC: Stefan Struve

The Livest Dog at UFC DC: Stefan Struve

December 7, 2019

Aspen Ladd Career Earnings

Aspen Ladd Career Earnings

December 8, 2019

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

December 30, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie Picks

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie Picks

December 21, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino