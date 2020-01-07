Select Page

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #6 Stipe Miocic

Posted by | Jan 7, 2020 | ,

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #6 Stipe Miocic
By: |

Jan 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) celebrates his win over Francis Ngannou (not seen) during UFC 220 at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.  
  • No points awarded for a loss

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

Jan 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Francis Ngannou (blue gloves) during UFC 220 at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Heavyweight Champion 2016-2018, 2019
2010s Record: 13-3, 9 finishes 

Top Performances

UFC 241 – Daniel Cormier (TKO) – 17 points
UFC 211 – Junior dos Santos (TKO) – 16 points
UFC 198 – Fabricio Werdum (KO) – 13 points

The greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all-time? Stipe Miocic surely has the resume to back up that claim. No one saw this coming back in 2012 when he was getting KOd by Stefan Struve, but as the decade closed Miocic was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, and had vanquished pretty much all of the division’s legends.

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points
#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points
#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points
#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention
Tony Ferguson – 84
T.J. Dillashaw – 84
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80
Georges St-Pierre – 79
Robbie Lawler – 79

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #6 Stipe Miocic



Related Posts

Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

December 15, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 8/20

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 8/20

January 8, 2020

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky

December 13, 2019

Fight of the Day: Rocky Lockridge vs. Tony Lopez

Fight of the Day: Rocky Lockridge vs. Tony Lopez

January 7, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino