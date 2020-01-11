Select Page

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #2 Demetrious Johnson

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #2 Demetrious Johnson
SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 14: Demetrious Johnson reacts to his victory over Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight championship bout during the UFC on FOX event at Sleep Train Arena on December 14, 2013 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.  
  • No points awarded for a loss

#2 – Demetrious Johnson – 113 points

VANCOUVER, BC – APRIL 22: UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson smiles during a press conference for UFC 174, April 22, 2014 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Flyweight Champion – 2012-2018
2010s Record: 15-2-1, 7 finishes 

Top Performances

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Benavidez 2 – Joseph Benavidez (KO) – 12 points
UFC 178 – Chris Cariaso (Submission) – 11 points
UFC 186 – Kyoji Horiguchi (Submission) – 11 points
UFC 197 – Henry Cejudo (TKO) – 11 points
UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Wilson Reis (Submission) – 11 points

What an incredible 2010s it was for Mighty Mouse. And to think he only entered the UFC in 2011 and was gone partway through 2018. Despite a truncated decade (in UFC terms), he came out one of the UFC’s best, and an all-time great.

#3 – Daniel Cormier – 110.5 points
#4 – Donald Cerrone – 108.5 points
#5 – Chris Weidman – 101.5 points
#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points
#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points
#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points
#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points
#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention
Tony Ferguson – 84
T.J. Dillashaw – 84
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80
Georges St-Pierre – 79
Robbie Lawler – 79

