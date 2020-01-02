UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #10 – Tyron Woodley

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

UFC Welterweight Champion 2016-2019

2010s Record: 9-3-1, 6 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 214 – Demian Maia (Decision) – 18 points

UFC 201 – Robbie Lawler (KO) – 15 points

UFC 209 – Stephen Thompson (Decision) – 12 points

UFC 228 – Darren Till (Submission) – 12 points

He probably didn’t get the respect he deserved while champ, but Tyron Woodley was dominant while hold the 170 pound strap, defending it four times before dropping it to Kamaru Usman. Considering he didn’t even enter the UFC until Strikeforce dissolved in 2013, it’s impressive he was able to rack up enough points to make our top 10.

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79