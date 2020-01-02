Select Page

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #10 – Tyron Woodley

Posted by | Jan 2, 2020 | ,

UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #10 – Tyron Woodley
By: |

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley answers a question during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.  
  • No points awarded for a loss

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tyron Woodley (red gloves) fights Darren Till (blue gloves) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Welterweight Champion 2016-2019
2010s Record: 9-3-1, 6 finishes 

Top Performances

UFC 214 – Demian Maia (Decision) – 18 points
UFC 201 – Robbie Lawler (KO) – 15 points
UFC 209 – Stephen Thompson (Decision) – 12 points
UFC 228 – Darren Till (Submission) – 12 points

He probably didn’t get the respect he deserved while champ, but Tyron Woodley was dominant while hold the 170 pound strap, defending it four times before dropping it to Kamaru Usman. Considering he didn’t even enter the UFC until Strikeforce dissolved in 2013, it’s impressive he was able to rack up enough points to make our top 10.

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84
T.J. Dillashaw – 84
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80
Georges St-Pierre – 79
Robbie Lawler – 79

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #10 - Tyron Woodley



Related Posts

UFC 245 Picks

UFC 245 Picks

December 13, 2019

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks

December 21, 2019

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Tony Fryklund

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Tony Fryklund

December 23, 2019

Matchroom on DAZN: Johnson vs. Ruiz II Picks

Matchroom on DAZN: Johnson vs. Ruiz II Picks

December 6, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino