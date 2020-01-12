UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #1 Jon Jones

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#1 – Jon Jones – 159.5 points

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 2011-2015, 2018-present

2010s Record: 15-0, 1 NC, 9 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 145 – Rashad Evans (Decision) – 16 points

UFC 140 – Lyoto Machida (Submission) – 14 points

UFC 232 – Alexander Gustafsson (TKO) – 13 points

UFC 239 – Thiago Santos (Decision) – 13 points

Bones Jones is our fighter of the decade, and it wasn’t even close. Despite out of the cage issues keeping him on the sidelines more than he would have liked, despite one of his wins being overturned to a No Contest, Jon Jones still lapped all competitors in the 2010s, and is surely an all-time great.

#2 – Demetrious Johnson – 113 points

#3 – Daniel Cormier – 110.5 points

#4 – Donald Cerrone – 108.5 points

#5 – Chris Weidman – 101.5 points

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79