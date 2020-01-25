Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Results
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos
Jan 25, 2020
PNC Arena
Raleigh, North Carolina

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Curtis Blaydes   (12-2, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos   (21-6, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Rafael dos Anjos   (29-12, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Michael Chiesa  (12-1, #12 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Jordan Espinosa   (14-6, 1 NC, #15 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez   (22-5, #7 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Hannah Cifers   (10-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (10-7, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill   (6-0) vs Darko Stosic   (13-3, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Bevon Lewis   (6-2, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Dequan Townsend  (18-8, #49 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Arnold Allen   (15-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs  Nik Lentz   (30-10-2, 1 NC, #10 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Justine Kish   (6-2, #29 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova   (8-5, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Montel Jackson   (8-1, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Felipe Colares   (9-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sara McMann   (11-5, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg   (10-4, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Brett Johns   (5-0, #33 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 3

vs Tony Gravely   (19-5)

Featherweights:
Herbert Burns   (9-2) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (2:43)

vs Nate Landwehr   (13-2)

