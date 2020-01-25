UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos
Jan 25, 2020
PNC Arena
Raleigh, North Carolina
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Curtis Blaydes (12-2, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (21-6, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Rafael dos Anjos (29-12, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Michael Chiesa (12-1, #12 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Jordan Espinosa (14-6, 1 NC, #15 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (22-5, #7 ranked flyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Hannah Cifers (10-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (10-7, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill (6-0) vs Darko Stosic (13-3, #34 ranked light heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Bevon Lewis (6-2, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Dequan Townsend (18-8, #49 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Arnold Allen (15-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-10-2, 1 NC, #10 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Justine Kish (6-2, #29 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-5, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Montel Jackson (8-1, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Felipe Colares (9-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Sara McMann (11-5, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg (10-4, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Brett Johns (5-0, #33 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 3
vs Tony Gravely (19-5)
Featherweights:
Herbert Burns (9-2) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (2:43)
vs Nate Landwehr (13-2)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Results