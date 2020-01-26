UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

JDS took it on the chin last night (and the collar bone), but was still the top earner at UFC Raleigh.

Before we go any further, we should note that the North Carolina athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 14,533

Gate: $1,303,320

Junior dos Santos: $420,000 ($400,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael dos Anjos: $140,000 ($120,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: $122,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brett Johns: $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sara McMann: $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nik Lentz: $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Herbert Burns: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justine Kish: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lina Lansberg: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bevon Lewis: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamahal Hill: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lucie Pudilova: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Colares: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darko Stosic: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dequan Townsend: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Landwehr: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)