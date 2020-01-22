UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos

Jan 25, 2020

PNC Arena

Raleigh, North Carolina

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Anjos Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Curtis Blaydes (12-2, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (21-6, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Rafael dos Anjos (29-12, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Michael Chiesa (12-1, #12 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Jordan Espinosa (14-6, 1 NC, #14 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (22-5, #8 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Hannah Cifers (10-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (10-7, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jamahal Hill (6-0) vs Darko Stosic (13-3, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Bevon Lewis (6-2, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Dequan Townsend (18-8, #49 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Arnold Allen (15-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-10-2, 1 NC, #10 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Justine Kish (6-2, #29 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-5, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Montel Jackson (8-1, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Felipe Colares (9-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sara McMann (11-5, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg (10-4, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Brett Johns (5-0, #33 ranked bantamweight) vs Tony Gravely (19-5)

Featherweights:

Herbert Burns (9-2) vs Nate Landwehr (13-2)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)