Select Page

UFC 246 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Jan 19, 2020 | ,

UFC 246 Pick 'Em Results
By: |
ufc 245 pick 'em contest

ufc 245 pick 'em contest

Congratulations to SternFan74 for hitting em with the Hein and winning our UFC 246  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos on Jan 25th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Conor McGregor – 82%
Holly Holm – 79%
Aleksei Oleinik – 68%
Sodiq Yusuff – 69%
Anthony Pettis – 78%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 4-1 (80%)


UFC 246 Pick ‘Em Results

1 SternFan74 13
2 The MMA Manifesto 12
3 Cameron Walsh 11
3 Dave K. 11
3 Emma Vreeland 11
6 Christopher Reive 10
6 Dan 10
6 Derek Imm 10
6 Isaac 10
6 Jason Brice 10
6 John gray 10
6 José 10
6 Joseph Jackson 10
6 Omar Comin’ 10
6 Richard Fletcher 10
6 Ronnie tysoe 10
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 10
18 Brendan Malek 9
18 Josemari Oste Joaquin 9
18 Michael Tran 9
18 ryanC 9
18 Sukhmeet Bariana 9
18 Zach 9
24 Bailey robinson 8
24 Brandon Gerken 8
24 Brett Alison 8
24 Cameron Emmet 8
24 Daniel Monahan 8
24 Dylan Harris 8
24 Geoff Churchill 8
24 Jonathan 8
24 Jordan Blick 8
24 Juan Carlo Ala 8
24 Keith 8
24 Luke galloway 8
24 Robert Oakes 8
24 Steve Risk 8
24 Tristin Canada 8
24 Vic Rattanasithy 8
40 Aaron Bessem 7
40 Andrew Fraser 7
40 Anthony Vasquez 7
40 Anton 7
40 Bill Smart 7
40 Braeden 7
40 Cameron Smith 7
40 Chris Cornes 7
40 Colin Mezzacapo 7
40 Corey Heck 7
40 Craig Smith 7
40 Dan 7
40 Daniel Sansone 7
40 Elvin Espinoza 7
40 Ezra Pooley 7
40 Herman Martinez 7
40 James Bingham 7
40 James Weise 7
40 Kabir Bariana 7
40 Kennedy Clark 7
40 Nathan H. 7
40 Nicolas Olive 7
40 Sam Keary 7
40 Ted Hines 7
40 Thomas De Souza 7
40 Zac Rivenell 7
40 Zidane 7
67 Andrew Dougherty 6
67 Cam Wilczynski 6
67 Dave McInnes 6
67 Gianni 6
67 Jason 6
67 Kyle Dashington 6
67 Liam Thomson 6
67 Max 6
67 Michael J. 6
67 Michael Morris 6
67 Owen Hyslop 6
67 Sean Dunn 6
67 Tanner Owens 6
67 tk fletcher 6
67 Tom Mulcs 6
67 Walter Davis III 6
83 Ashley Belcastro 5
83 Ben Ballantyne 5
83 Ben McClure 5
83 Chris marriott 5
83 Dillon Karaka 5
83 Fionn O’Gorman 5
83 Frankie Dicristofano 5
83 Harry Voltz 5
83 kavy 5
83 Manvish Kollu 5
83 Michael O’Leary 5
83 Rehia Parangi 5
83 Rodney 5
83 Rohan 5
83 Te Kaha reihana 5
98 Andrew Nixon 4
98 Brandon Kaplan 4
98 Chris garza 4
98 Cooper Evans 4
98 David Ready 4
98 Elliot Ofori 4
98 Hayden Turnbull 4
98 Hiram Blachere 4
98 Jack Rogers 4
98 Jake Taylor 4
98 James Cornett 4
98 Joshua 4
98 Justin 4
98 Luke Rhoads 4
98 Neil H. 4
98 Patrick Pasina 4
98 Pip Smith 4
98 RuthWard 4
98 SYdney kemara 4
98 theJawas 4
118 Cody lewis 3
118 Connor 3
118 lucas green 3
118 Mitchell reid 3
118 Paul 3
118 Ryan 3
118 shane Willis 3
125 Andrew Bromage 2
125 Diddy 2
125 Elliott Brandon Fuentes 2
125 Jamie Turnbull 2
125 Josh Baker 2
125 Kyle Webb 2
125 Ryan Mears 2
125 samuel lefeber 2
125 Vincent Stuart 2
134 Jaime Neal 1
134 larry chaput 1
134 Matt Gain 1
134 Riley  Letts 1

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 246 Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Amir Khan vs. Canelo Alvarez

Fight of the Day: Amir Khan vs. Canelo Alvarez

January 8, 2020

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

December 27, 2019

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

January 7, 2020

ShoBox Special Edition: Habazin vs. Shields Picks

ShoBox Special Edition: Habazin vs. Shields Picks

January 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino