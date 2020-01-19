Congratulations to SternFan74 for hitting em with the Hein and winning our UFC 246 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos on Jan 25th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Conor McGregor – 82%
Holly Holm – 79%
Aleksei Oleinik – 68%
Sodiq Yusuff – 69%
Anthony Pettis – 78%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 4-1 (80%)
UFC 246 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|SternFan74
|13
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|12
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|11
|3
|Dave K.
|11
|3
|Emma Vreeland
|11
|6
|Christopher Reive
|10
|6
|Dan
|10
|6
|Derek Imm
|10
|6
|Isaac
|10
|6
|Jason Brice
|10
|6
|John gray
|10
|6
|José
|10
|6
|Joseph Jackson
|10
|6
|Omar Comin’
|10
|6
|Richard Fletcher
|10
|6
|Ronnie tysoe
|10
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|10
|18
|Brendan Malek
|9
|18
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|9
|18
|Michael Tran
|9
|18
|ryanC
|9
|18
|Sukhmeet Bariana
|9
|18
|Zach
|9
|24
|Bailey robinson
|8
|24
|Brandon Gerken
|8
|24
|Brett Alison
|8
|24
|Cameron Emmet
|8
|24
|Daniel Monahan
|8
|24
|Dylan Harris
|8
|24
|Geoff Churchill
|8
|24
|Jonathan
|8
|24
|Jordan Blick
|8
|24
|Juan Carlo Ala
|8
|24
|Keith
|8
|24
|Luke galloway
|8
|24
|Robert Oakes
|8
|24
|Steve Risk
|8
|24
|Tristin Canada
|8
|24
|Vic Rattanasithy
|8
|40
|Aaron Bessem
|7
|40
|Andrew Fraser
|7
|40
|Anthony Vasquez
|7
|40
|Anton
|7
|40
|Bill Smart
|7
|40
|Braeden
|7
|40
|Cameron Smith
|7
|40
|Chris Cornes
|7
|40
|Colin Mezzacapo
|7
|40
|Corey Heck
|7
|40
|Craig Smith
|7
|40
|Dan
|7
|40
|Daniel Sansone
|7
|40
|Elvin Espinoza
|7
|40
|Ezra Pooley
|7
|40
|Herman Martinez
|7
|40
|James Bingham
|7
|40
|James Weise
|7
|40
|Kabir Bariana
|7
|40
|Kennedy Clark
|7
|40
|Nathan H.
|7
|40
|Nicolas Olive
|7
|40
|Sam Keary
|7
|40
|Ted Hines
|7
|40
|Thomas De Souza
|7
|40
|Zac Rivenell
|7
|40
|Zidane
|7
|67
|Andrew Dougherty
|6
|67
|Cam Wilczynski
|6
|67
|Dave McInnes
|6
|67
|Gianni
|6
|67
|Jason
|6
|67
|Kyle Dashington
|6
|67
|Liam Thomson
|6
|67
|Max
|6
|67
|Michael J.
|6
|67
|Michael Morris
|6
|67
|Owen Hyslop
|6
|67
|Sean Dunn
|6
|67
|Tanner Owens
|6
|67
|tk fletcher
|6
|67
|Tom Mulcs
|6
|67
|Walter Davis III
|6
|83
|Ashley Belcastro
|5
|83
|Ben Ballantyne
|5
|83
|Ben McClure
|5
|83
|Chris marriott
|5
|83
|Dillon Karaka
|5
|83
|Fionn O’Gorman
|5
|83
|Frankie Dicristofano
|5
|83
|Harry Voltz
|5
|83
|kavy
|5
|83
|Manvish Kollu
|5
|83
|Michael O’Leary
|5
|83
|Rehia Parangi
|5
|83
|Rodney
|5
|83
|Rohan
|5
|83
|Te Kaha reihana
|5
|98
|Andrew Nixon
|4
|98
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|98
|Chris garza
|4
|98
|Cooper Evans
|4
|98
|David Ready
|4
|98
|Elliot Ofori
|4
|98
|Hayden Turnbull
|4
|98
|Hiram Blachere
|4
|98
|Jack Rogers
|4
|98
|Jake Taylor
|4
|98
|James Cornett
|4
|98
|Joshua
|4
|98
|Justin
|4
|98
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|98
|Neil H.
|4
|98
|Patrick Pasina
|4
|98
|Pip Smith
|4
|98
|RuthWard
|4
|98
|SYdney kemara
|4
|98
|theJawas
|4
|118
|Cody lewis
|3
|118
|Connor
|3
|118
|lucas green
|3
|118
|Mitchell reid
|3
|118
|Paul
|3
|118
|Ryan
|3
|118
|shane Willis
|3
|125
|Andrew Bromage
|2
|125
|Diddy
|2
|125
|Elliott Brandon Fuentes
|2
|125
|Jamie Turnbull
|2
|125
|Josh Baker
|2
|125
|Kyle Webb
|2
|125
|Ryan Mears
|2
|125
|samuel lefeber
|2
|125
|Vincent Stuart
|2
|134
|Jaime Neal
|1
|134
|larry chaput
|1
|134
|Matt Gain
|1
|134
|Riley Letts
|1
