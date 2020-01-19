Congratulations to SternFan74 for hitting em with the Hein and winning our UFC 246 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos on Jan 25th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Conor McGregor – 82%

Holly Holm – 79%

Aleksei Oleinik – 68%

Sodiq Yusuff – 69%

Anthony Pettis – 78%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 4-1 (80%)



UFC 246 Pick ‘Em Results

1 SternFan74 13 2 The MMA Manifesto 12 3 Cameron Walsh 11 3 Dave K. 11 3 Emma Vreeland 11 6 Christopher Reive 10 6 Dan 10 6 Derek Imm 10 6 Isaac 10 6 Jason Brice 10 6 John gray 10 6 José 10 6 Joseph Jackson 10 6 Omar Comin’ 10 6 Richard Fletcher 10 6 Ronnie tysoe 10 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 10 18 Brendan Malek 9 18 Josemari Oste Joaquin 9 18 Michael Tran 9 18 ryanC 9 18 Sukhmeet Bariana 9 18 Zach 9 24 Bailey robinson 8 24 Brandon Gerken 8 24 Brett Alison 8 24 Cameron Emmet 8 24 Daniel Monahan 8 24 Dylan Harris 8 24 Geoff Churchill 8 24 Jonathan 8 24 Jordan Blick 8 24 Juan Carlo Ala 8 24 Keith 8 24 Luke galloway 8 24 Robert Oakes 8 24 Steve Risk 8 24 Tristin Canada 8 24 Vic Rattanasithy 8 40 Aaron Bessem 7 40 Andrew Fraser 7 40 Anthony Vasquez 7 40 Anton 7 40 Bill Smart 7 40 Braeden 7 40 Cameron Smith 7 40 Chris Cornes 7 40 Colin Mezzacapo 7 40 Corey Heck 7 40 Craig Smith 7 40 Dan 7 40 Daniel Sansone 7 40 Elvin Espinoza 7 40 Ezra Pooley 7 40 Herman Martinez 7 40 James Bingham 7 40 James Weise 7 40 Kabir Bariana 7 40 Kennedy Clark 7 40 Nathan H. 7 40 Nicolas Olive 7 40 Sam Keary 7 40 Ted Hines 7 40 Thomas De Souza 7 40 Zac Rivenell 7 40 Zidane 7 67 Andrew Dougherty 6 67 Cam Wilczynski 6 67 Dave McInnes 6 67 Gianni 6 67 Jason 6 67 Kyle Dashington 6 67 Liam Thomson 6 67 Max 6 67 Michael J. 6 67 Michael Morris 6 67 Owen Hyslop 6 67 Sean Dunn 6 67 Tanner Owens 6 67 tk fletcher 6 67 Tom Mulcs 6 67 Walter Davis III 6 83 Ashley Belcastro 5 83 Ben Ballantyne 5 83 Ben McClure 5 83 Chris marriott 5 83 Dillon Karaka 5 83 Fionn O’Gorman 5 83 Frankie Dicristofano 5 83 Harry Voltz 5 83 kavy 5 83 Manvish Kollu 5 83 Michael O’Leary 5 83 Rehia Parangi 5 83 Rodney 5 83 Rohan 5 83 Te Kaha reihana 5 98 Andrew Nixon 4 98 Brandon Kaplan 4 98 Chris garza 4 98 Cooper Evans 4 98 David Ready 4 98 Elliot Ofori 4 98 Hayden Turnbull 4 98 Hiram Blachere 4 98 Jack Rogers 4 98 Jake Taylor 4 98 James Cornett 4 98 Joshua 4 98 Justin 4 98 Luke Rhoads 4 98 Neil H. 4 98 Patrick Pasina 4 98 Pip Smith 4 98 RuthWard 4 98 SYdney kemara 4 98 theJawas 4 118 Cody lewis 3 118 Connor 3 118 lucas green 3 118 Mitchell reid 3 118 Paul 3 118 Ryan 3 118 shane Willis 3 125 Andrew Bromage 2 125 Diddy 2 125 Elliott Brandon Fuentes 2 125 Jamie Turnbull 2 125 Josh Baker 2 125 Kyle Webb 2 125 Ryan Mears 2 125 samuel lefeber 2 125 Vincent Stuart 2 134 Jaime Neal 1 134 larry chaput 1 134 Matt Gain 1 134 Riley Letts 1

