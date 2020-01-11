UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy

Jan 18, 2020

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Conor McGregor (21-4, #4 ranked welterweight) vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Holly Holm (12-5, #4 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington (10-7, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (57-13-1, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene (8-3, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (17-4, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso (11-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Anthony Pettis (22-9, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2, #9 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (23-16, #16 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maycee Barber (8-0, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (20-6, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Sodiq Yusuff (10-1, #15 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Drew Dober (21-9, 1 NC, #26 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (11-2, #36 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (18-4, #21 ranked featherweight) vs Grant Dawson (14-1, #27 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Aleksa Camur (5-0) vs Justin Ledet (9-2, 1 NC, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (15-9-1, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov (10-0-1, #16 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Brian Kelleher (19-10, #16 ranked bantamweight) vs Ode Osbourne (6-2, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sabina Mazo (7-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs JJ Aldrich (8-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

