UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone Results

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone Results
UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy
Jan 18, 2020
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Conor McGregor   (21-4, #4 ranked welterweight) vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone   (36-13, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Holly Holm   (12-5, #4 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington  (10-7, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik   (57-13-1, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene   (8-3, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Brian Kelleher   (19-10, #16 ranked bantamweight) vs Ode Osbourne   (6-2, 1 NC)

Lightweights:
Anthony Pettis   (22-9, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira   (16-2, #9 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi   (23-16, #16 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maycee Barber  (8-0, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Andre Fili   (20-6, #11 ranked featherweight) vs  Sodiq Yusuff   (10-1, #16 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Tim Elliott   (15-9-1, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov   (10-0-1, #16 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober   (21-9, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast   (11-2, #37 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Aleksa Camur   (5-0) vs Justin Ledet   (9-2, 1 NC, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Sabina Mazo   (7-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)***WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION
vs JJ Aldrich   (8-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

