Select Page

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #9 – Daniel Cormier

Posted by | Jan 3, 2020 | ,

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #9 – Daniel Cormier
By: |

Nov 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Daniel Cormier (red gloves) celebrates beating Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

2010s Earnings: $5,726,000

End of night performance bonuses: $250,000 

Per fight average: $409,000

Top earning fight: $1,040,000 – UFC 214 (Loss to Jon Jones)

It’s been a very lucrative career in MMA for Daniel Cormier, which may explain why he’s delayed his retirement. Considering he was a UFC champion on several big UFC PPVs, he surely made much more on the back end via PPV points.

#10 – Junior dos Santos 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #9 - Daniel Cormier



Related Posts

UFC DC Prelim Breakout Star: Bryce Mitchell

UFC DC Prelim Breakout Star: Bryce Mitchell

December 6, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 25/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 25/19

December 25, 2019

Matt Brown Scouting Report

Matt Brown Scouting Report

December 9, 2019

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

December 30, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino