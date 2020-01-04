Select Page

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #8 – Donald &#039;Cowboy&#039; Cerrone

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #8 – Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
Feb 18, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Donald Cerrone (red gloves) reacts to fight against Yancy Medeiros (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

2010s Earnings: $5,935,200

End of night performance bonuses: $935,000

Per fight average: $174,565

Top earning fight: $450,000 – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw (Win over Alexander Hernandez)

Cowboy has a surefire plan to earn big dough – fight often, and fight fan friendly. His all-out fighting style has earned him almost a million alone in performance bonuses, and his 33 octagon appearances in the 2010s kept the paychecks coming.

#9 – Daniel Cormier
#10 – Junior dos Santos 

