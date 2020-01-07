Select Page

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #6 Michael Bisping

INGLEWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: Referee Big John McCarthy pulls Michael Bisping (blue gloves) off of opponent Luke Rockhold (red gloves) after knocking him out to win their Middleweight Title Bout at UFC 199 at The Forum on June 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

INGLEWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: Michael Bisping gets ready to enter the cage for his middleweight championship bout at UFC 199 at The Forum on June 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

2010s Earnings: $6,395,000

End of night performance bonuses: $260,000

Per fight average: $336,579

Top earning fight: $540,000 – UFC 217 (Loss to Georges St-Pierre)

A most unlikely UFC champion, and probably a longshot to make this list at the start of the 10s. But no denying the decade Michael Bisping had – a very, very lucrative one.

