Select Page

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

Posted by | Jan 11, 2020 | ,

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem
By: |

Nov 24, 2018; Beijing, China; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) defeats Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Alistair Overeem punches Fabricio Werdum during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

2010s Earnings: $9,569,500

End of night performance bonuses: $50,000

Per fight average: $562,912

Top earning fight: $865,000 – multiple fights

A very lucrative decade in the UFC octagon for The Demolition Man. Despite never getting UFC gold, he made some nice bank.

#3 – Khabib Nurmagomedov
#4 – Anderson Silva
#5 – Jon Jones
#6 – Michael Bisping
#7 – Mark Hunt
#8 – Donald Cerrone
#9 – Daniel Cormier
#10 – Junior dos Santos 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

December 21, 2019

Fight of the Day: Carlos Barreto vs. Gilbert Yvel

Fight of the Day: Carlos Barreto vs. Gilbert Yvel

January 1, 2020

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 18/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Flyweights: Dec 18/19

December 18, 2019

Fighters of The Week

Fighters of The Week

January 6, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino