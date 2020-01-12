Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #1 Conor McGregor

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

2010s Earnings: $12,022,000

End of night performance bonuses: $460,000

Per fight average: $1,092,909

Top earning fight: $3,090,000 – multiple fights

Surprise surprise – Conor McGregor was the top UFC earner of the decade. This despite only competing in the octagon from 2013-2018 inclusive. Plus he earned way, way, way more in pay-per-view bonuses.

#2 – Alistair Overeem

#3 – Khabib Nurmagomedov

#4 – Anderson Silva

#5 – Jon Jones

#6 – Michael Bisping

#7 – Mark Hunt

#8 – Donald Cerrone

#9 – Daniel Cormier

#10 – Junior dos Santos