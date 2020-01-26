Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Raleigh: Sara McMann

The Statistical Star of UFC Raleigh: Sara McMann
Jan 25, 2020; Raleigh, NC, USA; Sara McMann (red gloves) and Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Sara McMann (vs Lina Lansberg)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 62 to 36 (38-1 significant strikes)
76% significant strike accuracy
3 for 5 takedowns landed
7 guard passes
1 submission attempt

A dominant return to the octagon for Mommy McMann.

