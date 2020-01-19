Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

Posted by | Jan 19, 2020 | ,

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor
By: |

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a knee hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

Conor McGregor (vs Donald Cerrone)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 20 to 0 (19-0 significant strikes)
73% significant strike accuracy
1 knockdown
1 TKO

Returns don’t get much better than this.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor



Related Posts

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

January 11, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Results

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Results

December 21, 2019

Fight of the Day: Carlos Barreto vs. Gilbert Yvel

Fight of the Day: Carlos Barreto vs. Gilbert Yvel

January 1, 2020

The Betting Window for January 17-19

The Betting Window for January 17-19

January 15, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino