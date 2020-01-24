The Livest Dog at UFC Raleigh: Hannah Cifers

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Hannah Cifers

Opponent: Angela Hill

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Not only is Cifers on a two-fight win streak, but the loss before that came to the much hyped (although somewhat less hyped now) Maycee Barber. Even in that fight, Cifers had her moments to shine. She landed a lot of strikes on the exit of the clinch and she even tripped Barber to her back at the end of the first round. She followed that up by taking decisions over Polyana Viana and Jodie Esquibel.

So why does Angela Hill, who has alternated wins and losses across here last four, come in as a fairly large favorite. The answer has completely to do with the short notice fights that Hill has been taking. Most people blame the losses on her being short notice and amplify the wins all the more. Additionally, this helps buoy her already robust social media popularity, which in turn brings in more money on her.

Knowing that Hill is again on short notice here and is fighting someone who does well on clinch breaks, it’s not absurd to think that Hill could drop two rounds here. With a price like +150, Cifers is definitely worth a play.







