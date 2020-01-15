Select Page

Raquel Pennington Career Earnings

Raquel Pennington Career Earnings
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Raquel Pennington looks on after defeating Ashlee Evans-Smith in their fight during the UFC 181 event at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Raquel Pennington Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF: Team Rousey vs Team Tate Finale – Nov 30/13 – W (Modafferi) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – L (Andrade) – $10,000*

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Evans-Smith) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 184 – Feb 28/15 – L (Holm) – $10,000

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Andrade) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Correia) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Phillips) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Tate) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – L (Nunes) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – L (de Randamie) – $28,400 ($29,000 to show, $5,600 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Aldana) – $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings:  $502,900

