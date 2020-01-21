Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael dos Anjos Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

71″ reach, Orthodox

October 26, 1984

Record

29-12 (UFC: 17-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

3rd Degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Muay Thai

Championships Held

UFC Lightweight Champion: 2015-2016 (two title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach

– very experienced

– good submission skills

– brutal leg kicks

– very good at passing guard on the ground

– solid ground and pound

– has never been submitted himself

– KO power

– very hard to finish – only three stoppage losses in his career

– iron jaw (literally – has a titanium-fused one after Clay Guida broke it)

– among the best striking defense in the lightweight division

– lands a lot of takedowns

– striking attack is getting better and better

– really pushes the pace – relentless pressure, doesn’t gas out

– physically strong

– has fought the best of the best

Weaknesses

– undersized for 170 – used to cut to 155

– doesn’t finish many fights (until recently)

– very inaccurate striker

– gets hit almost as often as he hits his opponent

– horrible takedown accuracy

– lots of mileage on his odometer

– 1-3 in last four fights



Synopsis

Rafael dos Anjos has resurrected his career at welterweight, but he’s taken a dip again as of late.