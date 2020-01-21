Select Page

Rafael dos Anjos Scouting Report

date 2020-01-21
(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals
5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
71″ reach, Orthodox
October 26, 1984

Record

29-12 (UFC: 17-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

3rd Degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Muay Thai

Championships Held

UFC Lightweight Champion: 2015-2016 (two title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach
– very experienced
– good submission skills
– brutal leg kicks
– very good at passing guard on the ground
– solid ground and pound
– has never been submitted himself
– KO power
– very hard to finish – only three stoppage losses in his career
– iron jaw (literally – has a titanium-fused one after Clay Guida broke it)
– among the best striking defense in the lightweight division
– lands a lot of takedowns
– striking attack is getting better and better
– really pushes the pace – relentless pressure, doesn’t gas out
– physically strong
– has fought the best of the best

Weaknesses

– undersized for 170 – used to cut to 155
– doesn’t finish many fights (until recently)
– very inaccurate striker
– gets hit almost as often as he hits his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– lots of mileage on his odometer
– 1-3 in last four fights


Synopsis

Rafael dos Anjos has resurrected his career at welterweight, but he’s taken a dip again as of late.

MMA Manifesto

