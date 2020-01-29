MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 29/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Brok Weaver (14-4) vs Rodrigo Vargas (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th
Sergey Spivac (10-4-1) vs Marcin Tybura (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Giga Chikadze (8-2) vs Mike Davis (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) vs Ion Cutelaba (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Sean Brady (11-0) vs Ismail Naurdiev (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Guido Cannetti (8-4) vs Danaa Batgerel (6-2) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Sean O’Malley (10-0) vs Jose Quinonez (8-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Calvin Kattar (20-4) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-17) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Alex Oliveira (19-8-1) vs Max Griffin (15-7) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Jussier Formiga (23-6) vs Brandon Moreno (16-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th
Demian Maia (28-9) vs Gilbert Burns (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th
Makwan Amirkhani (15-4) vs Mike Grundy (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th
Gabriel Benitez (21-7) vs Lerone Murphy (8-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st
Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs Stevie Ray (23-9) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st
Greg Hardy (5-2, 1 NC) vs Yorgan De Castro (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th
Tecia Torres (10-5) vs Mizuki Inoue (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th
Invicta FC
Atomweight Championship: Jinh Yu Frey (8-4) vs Ashley Cummins (7-4) – Invicta FC 39 – Feb 7th
