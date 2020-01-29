MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 29/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Brok Weaver (14-4) vs Rodrigo Vargas (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th

Sergey Spivac (10-4-1) vs Marcin Tybura (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Giga Chikadze (8-2) vs Mike Davis (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) vs Ion Cutelaba (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Sean Brady (11-0) vs Ismail Naurdiev (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Guido Cannetti (8-4) vs Danaa Batgerel (6-2) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Sean O’Malley (10-0) vs Jose Quinonez (8-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Calvin Kattar (20-4) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-17) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Alex Oliveira (19-8-1) vs Max Griffin (15-7) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Jussier Formiga (23-6) vs Brandon Moreno (16-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Demian Maia (28-9) vs Gilbert Burns (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Makwan Amirkhani (15-4) vs Mike Grundy (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Gabriel Benitez (21-7) vs Lerone Murphy (8-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs Stevie Ray (23-9) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Greg Hardy (5-2, 1 NC) vs Yorgan De Castro (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Tecia Torres (10-5) vs Mizuki Inoue (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Invicta FC

Atomweight Championship: Jinh Yu Frey (8-4) vs Ashley Cummins (7-4) – Invicta FC 39 – Feb 7th

