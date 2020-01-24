Select Page

Michael Chiesa Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF Live Finale – Jun 1/12 – W (Iaquinta) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Kuivanen) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – L (Masvidal) – $15,000

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (Smith) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (Trinaldo) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – L (Lauzon) – $70,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Clarke) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (Miller) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Dariush) – $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – L (Lee) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – $48,000* (UFC paid despite fight being canceled)

UFC 226 – Jul 6/18 – L (Pettis) – $38,600 ($48,000 to show, $14,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Condit) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Sanchez) – $114,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total UFC Career Earnings: $922,600

