McGregor Next opponent Odds & Khabib, Mayweather Matchup Chances

Got this press release yesterday:

Following Conor McGregor’s quick victory last night, everyone is wondering who will be next to go toe-to-toe with the Notorious One.

SportsBetting.ag has set odds on McGregor’s next opponent, and the man holding the BMF belt is the favorite.

Conor McGregor next UFC opponent

Jorge Masvidal -200

Khabib Nurmagomedov +300

Justin Gaethje +600

Kamaru Usman +900

Nate Diaz +1000

Floyd Mayweather +1200

Tony Ferguson +1400

For the fight odds, Masvidal is a -165 favorite while McGregor is a +145 underdog.

The odds don’t suggest McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Floyd Mayweather this year. His fight total is set at 3.5. Check out the current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in 2020?

Yes +575

No -1250

Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in 2020?

Yes +500

No -1000

Total fights (MMA/boxing) Conor McGregor competes in 2020 (not including Cerrone fight)

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

Will Conor McGregor hold a UFC title belt at end of 2020?

Yes +400

No -700