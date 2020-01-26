Junior dos Santos Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 90 – Oct 25/08 – W (Werdum) – $71,000 ($3,000 to show*, $3,000 win bonus*, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 95 – Feb 21/09 – W (Struve) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)*

UFC 103 – Sept 19/09 – W (Filipovic) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 108 – Jan 2/10 – W (Yvel) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Gonzaga) – $120,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (Nelson) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Carwin) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – W (Velasquez) – $285,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – W (Mir) – $200,000

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – L (Velasquez) – $400,000

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Hunt) – $290,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – L (Velasquez) – $130,000*

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 12/14 – W (Miocic) – $310,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – L (Overeem) – $410,000 ($400,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Rothwell) – $410,000 ($400,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Miocic) – $830,000 ($800,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – July 14/18 – W (Ivanov) – $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1/18 – W (Tuivasa) – $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Lewis) – $465,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – L (Ngannou) – $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – L (Blaydes) – $420,000 ($400,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $5,970,000

