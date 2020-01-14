Got this press release this morning – enjoy:
The UFC is holding an open-to-the-public press conference ahead of Saturday’s megafight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.
Naturally, you can bet on just about anything that might happen at the presser. SportsBetting.ag has put together more than a dozen crazy prop bets for the event, which will be held at The Palms Casino Resort at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Props ranging from how late McGregor will show up to what the fighters will wear to insults hurled are on the betting board.
Here are real-time odds that will update until the press conference begins: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
How late will Conor McGregor be to press conference?
Over 6.5 minutes
Under 6.5 minutes
Will Conor McGregor wear a suit?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?
Yes -400
No +250
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Donald Cerrone wear a cowboy hat?
Yes -1000
No +500
Will Conor McGregor hold a Proper 12 bottle?
Yes -300
No +200
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12”?
Yes -1000
No +500
Will Donald Cerrone hold a Budweiser can/bottle?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone come in physical contact?
Yes -150
No +110
Will either Conor McGregor or Donald Cerrone throw an object?
Yes +300
No -500
Will Conor McGregor reference a Donald Cerrone family member?
Yes +300
No -500
Will “Khabib” be said be either fighter?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Conor McGregor call Donald Cerrone “slow” or “stiff”?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Donald Cerrone call Conor McGregor “McNugget”?
Yes +150
No -200
Total f-bombs said by Conor McGregor
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Will Conor McGregor predict a KO finish over Donald Cerrone?
Yes +200
No -300
Will any press conference attendee be arrested?
Yes +200
No -300
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Hilarious Prop Bets for McGregor-Cerrone Press Conference