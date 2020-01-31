Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Super Bowl Prop Bets

Got this this morning:

It’s not often you can meld the realm of combat sports with the biggest football game on the planet, but the bookies have come up with a couple creative angles for this Sunday.

Cross-sport Super Bowl prop bets have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and SportsBetting.ag has unveiled a pair that feature boxing and MMA personalities.

The props compare how long their next fights will last against the 49ers quarterback…pretty boy Jimmy G.

The statistical bet is settled by which total outcome will be greater.

Which will be higher:

Jimmy Garoppolo total yards of 1st completion (-120)

Wilder vs. Fury II total rounds (-120)

Jimmy Garoppolo rushing yards (-200)

Conor McGregor next fight total rounds (+150)

Current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/super-bowl