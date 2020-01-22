Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 22/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 419 2 4 Michael Page 174.5 3 3 Lorenz Larkin 168.5 4 5 Andrey Koreshkov 148 5 6 Neiman Gracie 127.5 6 7 Logan Storley 104 7 8 Yaroslav Amosov 102.5 8 9 Ed Ruth 92.5 9 10 Paul Daley 84 10 11 Kemran Lachinov 81.5 11 13 David Rickels 75.5 12 12 Joey Davis 73 13 16 Haim Gozali 72.5 14 NR Curtis Millender 72 15 14 Jon Fitch 70 16 18 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5 17 15 Derek Anderson 47.5 17 18 Kastriot Xhema 47.5 19 20 Connor Dixon 43 20 22 Oliver Enkamp 40 21 22 Erick Silva 39 22 24 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5 23 21 Walter Gahadza 37.5 24 51 Simon Smotritsky 34 25 25 Johnny Cisneros 32.5 26 61 Lewis Long 30 26 NR Moses Murrietta 30 26 26 Ryan Hardy Evans 30 29 27 Khonry Gracie 29.5 30 29 Abraham Vaesau 28.5 30 29 Kiefer Crosbie 28.5 32 31 Jon Manley 27.5 32 31 Justin Burlinson 27.5 32 34 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5 35 34 Antonio McKee 25 35 NR David Pacheco 25 35 34 Ian Butler 25 35 41 Jason Jackson 25 35 34 Raymond Daniels 25 35 34 Sabah Homasi 25 41 39 Ashley Reece 24.5 41 NR Jordan Mein 24.5 43 40 Thomas Oswald 23 44 41 Andrea Fusi 22.5 44 41 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5 44 41 Richard Kiely 22.5 47 45 A.J. Matthews 19 48 NR Aaron Chalmers 18 48 46 E.J. Brooks 18 50 48 James Terry 14.5 50 48 Jim Wallhead 14.5 52 50 Galore Bofando 13 53 NR Shane Campbell 12 54 51 Joseph Holmes 10 54 51 Walter Pugliesi 10 56 NR Shinsho Anzai 8 57 55 Constantin Gnusariov 5 57 55 John Mercurio 5 57 55 Kyle Crutchmer 5 60 54 Andy Murad 4.5 60 58 Demetrius Plaza 4.5 62 60 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 63 NR Chris Cisneros 0 63 61 Ion Pascu 0 63 61 Justin Roswell 0 63 61 Keith McCabe 0 63 61 Kiichi Kunimoto 0 63 61 Kona Oliveira 0

