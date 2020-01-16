Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 15/20

Posted by | Jan 16, 2020 | ,

Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Romero Cotton (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Aaron Rodriguez (not pictured) during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Gegard Mousasi 410
2 2 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5
3 3 John Salter 186.5
4 6 Anatoly Tokov 136.5
5 4 Costello Van Steenis 126.5
6 5 Lyoto Machida 126
7 7 Charlie Ward 75
8 13 Fabian Edwards 73
9 12 Romero Cotton 71
10 8 Mike Shipman 65
11 10 Mauricio Alonso 63
12 11 Tony Johnson 52.5
13 14 Austin Vanderford 47.5
13 14 Dillon Danis 47.5
15 19 Tim Caron 42.5
16 25 Kent Kauppinen 41
17 18 Norbert Novenyi 39
18 20 Jordan Newman 29.5
19 16 Joe Schilling 28.5
20 21 Diego Herzog 27
21 23 Johnny Eblen 24.5
21 23 Will Fleury 24.5
23 NR Kyle Kurtz 19
24 26 James Bochnovic 17.5
25 27 Robert Morrow 14.5
26 28 Joseph Creer 9.5
26 28 Kevin Fryer 9.5
28 31 Albert Gonzales 0
28 NR Bryson Bolohao 0
28 31 George Tokkos 0
28 31 Grachik Bozinyan 0
28 31 Hracho Darpinyan 0
28 NR Justin Moore 0
28 31 Keith Berry 0
28 31 Lucas Borges 0
28 31 Mike Jasper 0
28 NR Ty Gwerder 0
28 31 Will Lavine 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

