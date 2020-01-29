Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 29/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 529 2 2 Michael Chandler 298 3 3 Benson Henderson 195 4 4 Brent Primus 176.5 5 6 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165 6 5 Goiti Yamauchi 163 7 7 Adam Piccolotti 100.5 8 8 Aviv Gozali 85 9 9 Brandon Girtz 71 10 10 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 11 11 Corey Browning 59 12 12 Mandel Nallo 56 13 13 Nicolo Solli 52.5 14 21 Jon Tuck 50 15 NR Georgi Karakhanyan 48 16 37 Chris Bungard 41 16 16 Marcus Surin 41 18 17 Killys Mota 40 19 23 Joshua Jones 38.5 20 18 Devin Powell 38 21 19 Nick Newell 36 22 22 Alfie Davis 35 23 41 Akonne Wanliss 34 24 NR Aaron McKenzie 30 24 24 Gavin Hughes 30 26 24 Charlie Leary 26.5 27 NR Chris Duncan 25 27 27 Kirill Medvedovsky 25 27 27 Lance Gibson Jr 25 30 26 Nainoa Dung 24.5 31 29 Dan Cassell 22.5 31 29 Daniele Scatizzi 22.5 31 29 Sunni Imhotep 22.5 34 33 Myles Jury 22 35 29 Chris Avila 20 35 34 Darren Smith 20 37 36 Manny Muro 19 38 34 Terry Brazier 18 39 NR Dustin Barca 14.5 39 39 Paul Redmond 14.5 41 44 Jeremy Petley 13.5 42 NR Anthony Taylor 12 43 41 Luis Erives 10 43 41 Peter Queally 10 43 50 Tim Wilde 10 46 44 Christopher Gonzalez 9.5 46 44 Vladimir Tokov 9.5 48 NR Philip Mulpeter 5 48 NR Ryan Roddy 5 48 50 Soren Bak 5 51 48 Kane Mousah 4.5 51 48 Sean Clements 4.5 51 47 Sidney Outlaw 4.5 54 50 Alessandro Botti 0 54 NR Brandon Bender 0 54 NR Brandon Pieper 0 54 50 Craig Fairley 0 54 NR Daniel Crawford 0 54 50 Dominic Clark 0 54 50 Fred Freeman 0 54 50 Gustavo Wurlitzer 0 54 50 Luis Vargas 0 54 50 Nathan Stolen 0 54 50 Roger Huerta 0 54 50 Ryan Scope 0 54 50 Ryan Walker 0 54 14 Saad Awad 0 54 50 Sam Slater 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

