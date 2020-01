Just for some of the main card fighters currently – reported by Marc Raimondi. Will release full payouts when I get them from the athletic commission.

Julia Budd: $350,000

Cris Cyborg: $250,000

Sergio Pettis: $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Juan Archuleta: $50,000

Henry Corrales: $38,000

Adam Borics: $28,000

Darrion Caldwell: $25,000

Alfred Khashakyan: $10,000