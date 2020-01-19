Select Page

Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings

Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Aleksei Oleinik celebrates after his victory over Travis Browne in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Hamilton) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Rosholt) – $92,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – L (Omielanczuk) – $26,500 ($24,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Pesta) – $100,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Browne) – $56,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Blaydes) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Albini) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – W (Hunt) – $121,000  ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – L (Overeem) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Harris) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – W (Greene) – $210,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings:   $874,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings



