Select Page

Adesanya to Defend Against Romero at UFC 248

Posted by | Jan 17, 2020 | ,

Adesanya to Defend Against Romero at UFC 248
By: |

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Yoel Romero reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A middleweight title tilt is on the horizon in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya will defend against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

Adesanya upgraded from interim champ to undisputed champion in October by knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Romero lost his most recent fight to Paulo Costa at UFC 241. He has also lost two decisions to Whittaker, which according to MMA math we all know means, well, almost nothing.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Adesanya to Defend Against Romero at UFC 248



Related Posts

Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

December 27, 2019

2019 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

2019 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

December 30, 2019

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

January 7, 2020

Fight of the Day: Francisco Bueno vs. Igor Vovchanchyn

Fight of the Day: Francisco Bueno vs. Igor Vovchanchyn

December 27, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino