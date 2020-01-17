Adesanya to Defend Against Romero at UFC 248

A middleweight title tilt is on the horizon in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya will defend against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

Adesanya upgraded from interim champ to undisputed champion in October by knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Romero lost his most recent fight to Paulo Costa at UFC 241. He has also lost two decisions to Whittaker, which according to MMA math we all know means, well, almost nothing.