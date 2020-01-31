Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

2020 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: January Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Wins Losses Points 1 Elevation Fight Team 1.000 2 0 4 1 Jackson-Wink 1.000 2 0 4 3 Alliance MMA 1.000 1 0 2 3 Berkut FC 1.000 1 0 2 3 Black Lion Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 3 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 2 3 Fortis MMA 1.000 1 0 2 3 Kings MMA 1.000 1 0 2 3 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 2 3 SBG Ireland 1.000 1 0 2 3 SikJitsu 1.000 1 0 2 3 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 3 Syndicate MMA 1.000 1 0 2 3 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 2 3 Team Oyama 1.000 1 0 2 16 American Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 16 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.500 1 1 0 16 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 1 1 0 16 Pura Vida BJj 0.500 1 1 0 16 Team Alpha 0.500 1 1 0 16 Tristar 0.500 1 1 0 22 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 22 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 22 BMF Ranch 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Factory X 0.000 0 1 -2 22 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 22 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 22 RVCA Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 -2 22 SSF Submission Academy 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Tech Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 22 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 -2 37 Roufusport 0.000 0 2 -4

