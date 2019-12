Zhang Weili will soon make her first UFC strawweight title defense

Weili reportedly will meet Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a title fight at UFC 248 March 7.

Weili knocked out Jessica Andrade in August to obtain the championship.

Jedrzejczyk was the second champion in the title’s history, defeating Carla Esparza. Joanna Champion then was defeated by Rose Namajunas in consecutive fights.