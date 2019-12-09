Urijah Faber Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
69″ reach, Orthodox
May 14, 1979
Record
35-10 (UFC: 11-6)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
NCAA D1 wrestler
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
King of the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2004-2006 (four successful title defenses)
WEC Featherweight Champion: 2006-2008 (six successful title defenses)
Strengths
– as experienced as they come – 19 title fights
– incredibly tough – fought with two broken hands one fight
– excellent submission skills
– finishes fights
– great chin (no pun intended)
– amazing cardio – always pushing the pace
– strong wrestler
– solid in the clinch
– good at avoiding/defending strikes
– has only lost three times in a non-title fight in his career
– fast hands
– very disciplined in training and diet
– good ground and pound
– big and strong for a bantamweight
– superb submission defense – has never been tapped out
– comfortable switching stances during a fight
– great scrambler
Weaknesses
– not much knockout power
– not overly accurate on his strikes
– gets hit almost more often than he dishes out
– poor takedown & takedown defense success
– hasn’t been able to get over the hump in championship fights lately
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– very susceptible to be attacked via leg kicks
– game hasn’t evolved over the years
– already over 40
Synopsis
The sun has already set once on the The California Kid’s storied MMA career, so enjoy his exciting fights while you can.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Urijah Faber Scouting Report