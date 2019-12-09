Select Page

Urijah Faber Scouting Report

Urijah Faber Scouting Report
Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
69″ reach, Orthodox
May 14, 1979

Record

35-10 (UFC: 11-6)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

King of the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2004-2006 (four successful title defenses)
WEC Featherweight Champion: 2006-2008 (six successful title defenses)

Strengths

– as experienced as they come – 19 title fights
– incredibly tough – fought with two broken hands one fight
– excellent submission skills
– finishes fights
– great chin (no pun intended)
– amazing cardio – always pushing the pace
– strong wrestler
– solid in the clinch
– good at avoiding/defending strikes
– has only lost three times in a non-title fight in his career
– fast hands
– very disciplined in training and diet
– good ground and pound
– big and strong for a bantamweight
– superb submission defense – has never been tapped out
– comfortable switching stances during a fight
– great scrambler

Weaknesses

– not much knockout power
not overly accurate on his strikes
gets hit almost more often than he dishes out
poor takedown & takedown defense success
hasn’t been able to get over the hump in championship fights lately
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– very susceptible to be attacked via leg kicks
– game hasn’t evolved over the years
– already over 40


Synopsis

The sun has already set once on the The California Kid’s storied MMA career, so enjoy his exciting fights while you can.

