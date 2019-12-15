Select Page

Urijah Faber Career Earnings

Posted by | Dec 15, 2019 | ,

Urijah Faber Career Earnings
By: |


urijah faber career earnings

Urijah Faber Career Earnings

(2007 onward; doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 25 – Jan 20/07 – W (Pearson) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

WEC 26 – Mar 24/07 – W (Cruz) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

WEC 28 – Jun 3/07 – W (Farrar) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

WEC 31 – Dec 12/07 – W (Curran) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

WEC 34 – Jun 1/08 – W (Pulver) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

WEC 36 – Nov 5/08 – L (Brown) – $24,000

WEC 38 – Jan 29/09 – W (Pulver) – $55,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $7,500 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Brown) – $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 46 – Jan 10/10 – W (Assuncao) – $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – L (Aldo) – $28,000

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Mizugaki) – $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Wineland) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*
UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – L (Cruz) – $107,000 ($32,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)
UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – W (Bowles) – $134,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $70,000 Submission of the Night bonus)
UFC 149 – Jul 21/12 – L (Barao) – $50,000*
UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Menjivar) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)
TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – W (Jorgensen) – $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)
UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – L (Barao) – $100,000*
UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Caceres) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)
UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Saenz) $320,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)
UFC 199 – Jun 7/16 – L (Cruz) – $190,000 ($160,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – L (Rivera) – $180,000 ($160,000 show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Pickett) – $340,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Simon) – $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Yan) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $3,550,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Urijah Faber Career Earnings



Related Posts

Zhang to defend against Joanna (former) Champion

Zhang to defend against Joanna (former) Champion

December 2, 2019

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Fight Card

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Fight Card

December 9, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 20/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 20/19

November 21, 2019

Tony Ferguson to Challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in April

Tony Ferguson to Challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in April

November 30, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino