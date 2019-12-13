Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Dec 13/19

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aspen Ladd (red gloves) celebrates beating Tonya Evinger (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 459
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 148.5
3 3 4 Holly Holm 76.5
4 8 4 Aspen Ladd 68
5 4 9 Marion Reneau 66.5
6 NR 10 Sara McMann 58
7 5 7 Raquel Pennington 53
8 6 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
9 7 15 Nicco Montano 49.5
10 9 Megan Anderson 41
11 10 12 Lina Lansberg 40.5
12 11 Sarah Moras 40
13 12 6 Julianna Pena 39.5
14 13 11 Irene Aldana 39
15 14 13 Macy Chiasson 34.5
16 15 Bea Malecki 25
17 16 8 Yana Kunitskaya 22
18 17 Jessica-Rose Clark 19.5
19 18 Felicia Spencer 18
20 19 14 Bethe Correia 13.5
21 20 16 Sijara Eubanks 11
22 25 Pannie Kianzad 10
23 21 Julia Avila 5
23 21 Leah Letson 5
23 NR Tracy Cortez 5
26 23 Talita Bernardo 4.5
27 24 Gina Mazany 4
28 25 Duda Santana 0
28 25 Liana Jouja 0
28 25 Tonya Evinger 0
28 25 Vanessa Melo 0
28 25 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

