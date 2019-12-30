Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Dec 30/19

Posted by | Dec 30, 2019 | ,

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) defeats Andrei Arlovski (red gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584
2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 521
3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 319
4 4 9 Alistair Overeem 184
5 5 4 Curtis Blaydes 168
6 6 5 Junior dos Santos 148.5
7 7 8 Alexander Volkov 130
8 8 6 Derrick Lewis 121.5
9 10 10 Walt Harris 114
10 12 Ben Rothwell 111
11 9 13 Aleksei Oleinik 108.5
12 18 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 105.5
13 11 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
14 NR Ilir Latifi 89
15 13 Marcin Tybura 82
16 14 Stefan Struve 67
17 15 Tai Tuivasa 64.5
18 16 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59
19 17 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 55.5
20 19 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5
21 20 12 Blagoy Ivanov 46
22 21 Andrei Arlovski 38
23 22 14 Augusto Sakai 33
24 24 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
24 24 Sergey Spivak 30
26 26 Maurice Greene 26
27 27 Juan Espino 25
27 27 Yorgan De Castro 25
29 30 Greg Hardy 22
30 31 Daniel Spitz 20
31 32 Junior Albini 18
32 34 Juan Adams 8
33 35 Raphael Pessoa 5
34 35 Tanner Boser 4.5
35 38 Ben Sosoli 0
35 38 Don’Tale Mayes 0
35 38 Jeff Hughes 0
35 38 Justin Frazier 0
35 38 Justin Tafa 0
35 38 Michel Batista 0
35 32 Todd Duffee 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

