UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 2/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|467.5
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|3
|3
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|228.5
|4
|6
|11
|Josh Emmett
|161
|5
|5
|Ricardo Lamas
|154
|6
|7
|16
|Ryan Hall
|138.5
|7
|9
|7
|Yair Rodriguez
|110
|8
|11
|8
|Chan Sung Jung
|109
|9
|12
|Andre Fili
|106
|10
|25
|13
|Shane Burgos
|104.5
|11
|10
|12
|Calvin Kattar
|100
|12
|13
|Darren Elkins
|94
|13
|15
|14
|Mirsad Bektic
|88
|14
|16
|9
|Renato Moicano
|84.5
|15
|17
|Sodiq Yusuff
|79
|16
|18
|Dan Ige
|77.5
|17
|19
|Doo Ho Choi
|75
|18
|14
|10
|Jeremy Stephens
|73.5
|18
|26
|5
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|73.5
|20
|27
|Ricardo Ramos
|69
|21
|22
|Chas Skelly
|67
|22
|20
|Gabriel Benitez
|57
|23
|24
|15
|Arnold Allen
|53.5
|24
|34
|Hakeem Dawodu
|50
|25
|23
|Makwan Amirkhani
|49
|26
|54
|Charles Rosa
|47
|27
|28
|Grant Dawson
|44.5
|27
|56
|Movsar Evloev
|44.5
|29
|29
|Kevin Aguilar
|44
|30
|30
|Mike Grundy
|40
|31
|32
|Rick Glenn
|37
|32
|33
|Alex Caceres
|34
|33
|35
|Polo Reyes
|31.5
|34
|36
|Kyle Nelson
|30
|35
|37
|Cub Swanson
|29.5
|36
|35
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|27.5
|36
|40
|Shane Young
|27.5
|38
|41
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|39
|38
|Julio Arce
|25
|40
|38
|Enrique Barzola
|24
|41
|42
|Brandon Davis
|22.5
|42
|44
|Kron Gracie
|18
|43
|45
|Martin Bravo
|17.5
|44
|46
|Bryce Mitchell
|14.5
|45
|47
|Gavin Tucker
|14
|46
|48
|Steven Peterson
|13.5
|47
|49
|Mike Trizano
|13
|48
|40
|Renan Barao
|12.5
|49
|50
|Matt Sayles
|10
|50
|52
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|9
|51
|50
|Kyle Bochniak
|8.5
|51
|53
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|53
|55
|Sheymon Moraes
|7.5
|54
|56
|Daniel Teymur
|5
|54
|56
|Geraldo de Freitas
|5
|54
|56
|Giga Chikadze
|5
|54
|NR
|Sean Woodson
|5
|58
|61
|Chris Fishgold
|4.5
|58
|56
|Luiz Garagorri
|4.5
|60
|63
|Charles Jourdain
|0
|60
|63
|Jordan Griffin
|0
|60
|63
|Lerone Murphy
|0
|60
|63
|Matt Bessette
|0
|60
|63
|Seung Woo Choi
|0
|60
|63
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|60
|63
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 2/19