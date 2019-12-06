Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 6/19

Posted by | Dec 6, 2019 | ,

Feb 2, 2019; Fortaleza, CE, Brazil; Jose Aldo (red gloves) vs. Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Arena CFO. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 471
2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 233
3 3 4 Cory Sandhagen 199.5
4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187
5 NR Jose Aldo 153
5 5 7 Pedro Munhoz 153
7 6 9 Cody Garbrandt 150
8 7 5 Petr Yan 140
9 8 15 Marlon Vera 124.5
10 9 11 Rob Font 124
11 10 8 Jimmie Rivera 115.5
12 11 14 Song Yadong 112
13 12 10 Cody Stamann 102
14 13 Nathaniel Wood 97
15 14 Ricky Simon 93.5
16 15 Brian Kelleher 84.5
17 17 Eddie Wineland 84
18 18 Rani Yahya 73.5
19 15 13 Urijah Faber 72.5
20 19 Raoni Barcelos 67.5
21 NR Ryan Benoit 65
22 20 6 Raphael Assuncao 63
23 21 Alejandro Perez 62
24 22 Luke Sanders 59
25 23 Said Nurmagomedov 54.5
26 24 Louis Smolka 51
27 25 16 Casey Kenney 48
27 25 Ray Borg 48
29 27 Khalid Taha 47.5
30 28 Jonathan Martinez 44.5
31 29 12 John Dodson 39
32 30 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35
33 31 Matthew Lopez 33
34 32 Montel Jackson 32
35 33 Kyung Ho Kang 31.5
36 34 Brett Johns 26.5
37 36 Andre Ewell 25.5
38 37 Frankie Saenz 24.5
38 37 Merab Dvalishvili 24.5
40 41 Teruto Ishihara 16.5
41 42 Guido Cannetti 16
42 43 Chris Gutierrez 14.5
43 44 Hunter Azure 10
43 44 Jack Shore 10
43 44 Miles Johns 10
43 44 Randy Costa 10
47 NR Johnny Nunez 9.5
47 48 Sean O’Malley 9.5
49 49 Benito Lopez 9
49 49 Boston Salmon 9
49 49 Cole Smith 9
52 60 Davey Grant 8.5
52 52 Liu Pingyuan 8.5
54 53 Brad Katona 7.5
55 54 Felipe Colares 5
55 54 Heili Alateng 5
55 54 Mario Bautista 5
55 54 Su Mudaerji 5
59 58 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
59 58 Vince Morales 4.5
61 60 Aiemann Zahabi 4
62 62 Joby Sanchez 3.5
63 63 Anderson dos Santos 0
63 63 Batgerel Danaa 0
63 63 Bruno Silva 0
63 63 Carlos Huachin 0
63 63 Domingo Pilarte 0
63 63 Gabriel Silva 0
63 63 Grigorii Popov 0
63 63 Jin Soo Son 0
63 63 Journey Newson 0
63 63 Martin Day 0
63 63 Mitch Gagnon 0
63 63 Ryan MacDonald 0
63 63 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

