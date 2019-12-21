UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie

Dec 21, 2019

Sajik Arena

Busan, South Korean

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 5:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Frankie Edgar (23-7-1, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5, #9 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (3:18)

Aleksandar Rakic (12-1, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

vs Mike Rodridguez (9-3, 1 NC, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3, #47 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:(16-8, 1 NC,

vs Liu Pingyuan (13-6, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Ciryl Gane (5-0, #19 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26 x 3) vs Tanner Boser (17-5-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

vs Suman Mokhtarian (8-1, #60 ranked featherweight)

Matt Schnell (14-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Ryan Benoit (10-5, #21 ranked bantamweight

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)