UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He might have been made quick work of, but Frankie Edgar was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,651

Gate: N/A

(click on fighter’s name to see their career earnings)



Frankie Edgar: $225,000 ($205,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Volkan Oezdemir: $185,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chan Sung Jung: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Doo Ho Choi: $69,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyung Ho Kang: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Da Un Jung: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Heili Alatang: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jun Yong Park: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Lemos: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandar Rakic: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Benoit: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dong Hyun Ma: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liu Pingyuan: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Said Nurmagomedov: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Granger: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Suman Mokhtarian: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)