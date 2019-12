UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie

Dec 21, 2019

Sajik Arena

Busan, South Korean

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 5:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Frankie Edgar (23-7-1, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5, #9 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (16-4, #10 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (12-1, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Doo Ho Choi (14-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (9-2, #60 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Da Un Jung (11-2, #33 ranked light heavyweight) vs Mike Rodridguez (9-3, 1 NC, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Jun Yong Park (9-4, #47 ranked middleweight) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3, #47 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Kyung Ho Kang (16-8, 1 NC, #35 ranked bantamweight) vs Liu Pingyuan (13-6, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 2:00 am Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Ciryl Gane (5-0, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (17-5-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Seung Woo Choi (7-3, #60 ranked featherweight) vs Suman Mokhtarian (8-1, #60 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Dong Hyun Ma (16-10-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Omar Morales (8-0)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (21-4, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Matt Schnell (14-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (14-1, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Said Nurmagomedov (13-1, #25 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Miranda Granger (5-0, #30 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Lemos (6-1-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Heili Alatang (13-7-1, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Ryan Benoit (10-5, #21 ranked bantamweight

